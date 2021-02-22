Two people were taken to a hospital after a house fire early Monday in south Minneapolis.

All residents were evacuated, but a woman suffered a burn to her head and a man was also hurt in the fire, which broke out about 1:55 a.m. at a residence on the 5500 block of Clinton Avenue S., Melanie Rucker of the Minneapolis Fire Department said.

Flames were shooting from the 2½-story residence when crews arrived, and extra firefighters were called to help.

The Red Cross will be assisting the victims.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Tim Harlow