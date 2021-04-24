Two young adults from Brainerd were injured Friday night after their compact SUV hit a bear on Hwy. 25 in Crow Wing County.
Driver Tyler S. Peterson, 19, and Cynthia M. Thompson, 20, were northbound on Hwy. 25 near Ox Cart Trail at 8:49 p.m. Friday when their vehicle struck the bear, went off the road, hit a tree and overturned, the Minnesota State Patrol said.
Peterson and Thompson, who were wearing seat belts, were taken to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd with noncritical injuries, the patrol said. Alcohol was not involved, the patrol said.
