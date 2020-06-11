No officers were injured Wednesday night when shots were fired at a St. Paul police squad car, police said.
Officers were investigating an incident at E. Maryland Avenue and Hazelwood Street, on the city’s East Side, where shots struck the squad car, police said in a tweet.
A pursuit followed during which the suspect vehicle crashed, police said.
One suspect was in custody and another was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries from the crash, police said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
National
The Latest: Jefferson Davis statue torn down in Richmond
TOP OF THE HOUR: — Jefferson Davis statue torn down in Richmond — Officer charged in George Floyd's death posts bail. — George Floyd's brother…
St. Paul
2 in custody after shots fired at St. Paul police car
A pursuit followed during which the suspect vehicle crashed, police said.
Minneapolis
Mpls. police chief will withdraw from talks with officers' union
Police Chief Medaria Arradondo revealed the first of a series of department reforms, including redeveloping an early-warning system to track and address problem behavior among officers.
Minneapolis
Twin Cities groups see 'heartening' surge in giving after riots
More money has come through GiveMN's site in the last two weeks than all spring for COVID-19 aid.