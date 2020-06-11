No officers were injured Wednesday night when shots were fired at a St. Paul police squad car, police said.

Officers were investigating an incident at E. Maryland Avenue and Hazelwood Street, on the city’s East Side, where shots struck the squad car, police said in a tweet.

A pursuit followed during which the suspect vehicle crashed, police said.

One suspect was in custody and another was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries from the crash, police said.