HOUSTON — Two people were injured when a single-engine airplane crashed in a residential area in Houston early Tuesday, authorities said.
The airplane hit a tree and landed in a front yard shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday. The Cy-Fair Fire Department said two people were taken to a Houston hospital, including one person who had to be extricated from the plane.
Houston TV station KHOU reported that the aircraft was registered to a flight school and plane rental company that operated out of the Sugar Land airport, southwest of Houston. Flight records showed that the plane was traveling from Tyler to Sugar Land at the time of the crash, the station reported.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Ex-FBI agent Strzok due out with book about Trump, Russia
Former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok, who played a key role in the Russia investigation but whose pejorative text messages about Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign made him a target of the president's wrath, is releasing a book on his concerns about the president.
National
Mayors want US agents blocked from Portland, other cities
The mayors of Portland, Oregon, and five other major U.S. cities appealed Monday to Congress to make it illegal for the federal government to deploy militarized agents to cities that don't want them.
TV & Media
Police searching for mother of boy found wandering alone
Police investigators in South Florida said they are searching for the mother of a toddler found wandering alone Sunday morning in an apartment complex parking lot.
Movies
Venice Film Festival unveils selections for September fete
The American frontier drama "The World to Come," the Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren comedy-drama "The Duke," Gia Coppola's "Mainstream," and the Shia LaBeouf and…
National
Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis lies in state at Capitol
In a solemn display of bipartisan unity, congressional leaders praised Democratic Rep. John Lewis as a moral force for the nation in a Capitol Rotunda memorial service rich with symbolism and punctuated by the booming, recorded voice of the late civil rights icon.