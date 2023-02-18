HOUSTON — Two Houston police officers were hospitalized after being stabbed on Saturday, officials said.
The officers were responding to a call Saturday morning in southwest Houston when an unidentified person stabbed them, police said in a tweet.
At least one of the officers fired his weapon, hitting the suspect.
The officers were taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said. The condition of the suspect was not immediately known.
Police planned to provide additional information during a news conference set for later on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Funerals held for victims of Michigan State campus attack
The first funerals were held Saturday for students who were killed in this week's mass shooting at Michigan State University.
Nation
2 Houston officers hospitalized after being stabbed
Two Houston police officers were hospitalized after being stabbed on Saturday, officials said.
Nation
Leaderless Michigan GOP seeks new direction in chair race
The Michigan Republican Party is set to elect its next chair Saturday from a field led by far-right candidates after sweeping losses to Democrats in last year's midterms left Republicans powerless in the state government and the party in disarray.
Nation
N. Carolina congressman, briefly senator Broyhill dies at 95
Jim Broyhill, a longtime North Carolina Republican congressman who served briefly in the U.S. Senate to fill a vacancy before losing a bid to keep the job, died early Saturday at age 95, his family said.
Nation
NYC police cruiser kills pedestrian in multivehicle accident
A New York City police cruiser struck and killed a 52-year-old woman in a multivehicle accident while responding to an emergency call, police said.