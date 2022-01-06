MINERAL POINT, Wis. — A crash between a fire truck and a semi in southwestern Wisconsin has killed two firefighters, sheriff's officials said Thursday.
The crash happened on Highway 151 in Iowa County about 12:30 a.m. Thursday. The northbound fire truck with two Mineral Point firefighters on board was attempting to turn into an emergency crossover when it was struck by the semi and caught fire, according to the Iowa County Sheriff's Office.
Both firefighters were killed. The driver of the semi was not injured, authorities said.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said traffic in both directions on Highway 151 was detoured for hours.
