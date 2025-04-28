Nation

2 fatally shot and 2 critically wounded at a motorcycle riders' gathering near Atlanta

Two people were killed and at least two others wounded at a large gathering of motorcycle riders just south of Atlanta, police said.

The Associated Press
April 28, 2025 at 6:11PM

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Two people were killed and at least two others wounded at a large gathering of motorcycle riders just south of Atlanta, police said.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Sunday in Forest Park, police said in a statement.

Numerous motorcyclists were speeding away when officers arrived, and police had to navigate a ''large and chaotic crowd'' of 100 to 150 people to reach the victims, Forest Park police said.

The two people wounded were hospitalized on Monday in critical condition, Forest Park Police Chief Brandon Criss said at a Monday news conference.

''We do know that there was a verbal altercation, and that's all I can speak of as it relates to what transpired during the altercation,'' Criss said.

Police are ''very close on bringing those that are responsible for this crime to justice,'' he said.

One of the men who died was from Philadelphia, the police chief said. Few other details about the victims were immediately released.

Criss said the gathering involved motorcycle clubs, but he did not identify which ones.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Business

The EPA is allowing the sale of cheaper, higher-ethanol E15 gasoline across the US this summer

Consumers across the U.S. still will be able to buy higher-ethanol blend E15 gasoline this summer, the Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday, saving them a little money at the pump but risking potential damage to the air and water.

Nation

The Latest: America's allies and partners approach China to hedge their bets

Nation

White House focuses on border crackdown as it marks 100 days for Trump's second term