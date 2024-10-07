2 ex-officers convicted in fatal beating of Tyre Nichols get home detention while 1 stays in jail

U.S. District Judge Mark Norris ordered all three men to be taken into custody after they were found guilty last week in the beating of Nichols in January 2023. The three, along with Emmitt Martin and Desmond Mills Jr., were part of a crime suppression team that pulled the 29-year-old Nichols over after a traffic stop — and then punched, kicked and hit him with a baton after he ran away from them.