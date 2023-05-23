WYNNEWOOD, Okla. — Two people were injured Tuesday at a fire in a refinery in southern Oklahoma, authorities said.

The fire began about 8:20 a.m. at the refinery in Wynnewood, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City, according to a statement from Sugar Land, Texas-based CVR Energy, which owns the refinery.

The statement did not disclose the injuries suffered by the two employees or their conditions. All other employees are accounted for, according to the statement.

''The source of the fire has been isolated and emergency crews are working to extinguish the fire,'' CVR spokesperson Brandee Stephens said, but the cause was not identified.

''Company officials are conducting a thorough investigation into this incident,'' Stephens said.

The statement said the fire began in a gasoline hydrotreater, which is used to remove contaminants during the refining process.

The refinery is a small crude oil refinery that stores waste produced during refining operations, according to Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality records.

DEQ spokesperson Erin Hatfield said the agency is investigating the fire and potential hazards, but was immediately focused on making sure the fire is extinguished.