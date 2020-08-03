Two drivers killed in a head-on crash in northwestern Wisconsin were identified Monday.

The collision occurred in Polk County on Hwy. 48 about halfway between Luck and Cumberland, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The motorists were identified as Frederick T. Gurtner, 31, from near Cumberland, and Duane L. Fox, 76, of Balsam Lake, Wis.

Gurtner was heading west in an SUV on Hwy. 48 and collided with Fox’s eastbound pickup truck.

Authorities have yet to say which driver crossed the centerline on the two-lane highway.