Two people died in separate homicides within a three-hour period Thursday afternoon and evening in south Minneapolis.

Officers were called to a multiunit residence in the 2700 block of S. Aldrich Avenue on a report of a possible stabbing just before 4 p.m. according to police spokesman John Elder. There they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He died at the scene.

Police believe the man's death stemmed from a domestic dispute, Elder said. No arrests had been announced as of late Thursday evening.

At 6:45 p.m., police responded to a report of gunfire near East Phillips Park, where they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One died at the scene, and the other two were taken to a hospital, Elder said. One of the wounded men was in critical condition late Thursday, while the other suffered noncritical injuries.

No arrests have been announced in that incident.

The homicides are the city's eighth and ninth of 2021. There have been seven homicides so far this year in St. Paul.

