OSCEOLA, Wis. — Two people have died in a head-on collision in Osceola in western Wisconsin.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 35.
WEAU-TV reports that deputies determined that two pickup trucks collided head-on. There was one male driver in one truck, and a male and a female in the other. The pair died at the scene. The solo driver was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The victims' names were not immediately released.
