Two people died early Friday in crashes on Minnesota roads.

Feodor I. Liubimov, 29, of Zimmerman, was killed just before 8 a.m. Friday when he lost control of his southbound motorcycle on Hwy. 169 near NW. 213th Avenue in Elk River, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Liubimov, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene. Alcohol was not a factor.

A second man died earlier Friday in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Sand Creek Township in western Scott County.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was traveling fast while heading south on Marystown Road about 1:20 a.m. and left the road about a ½ mile north of Hwy. 282. The 2002 Chevrolet Blazer went into a drainage ditch, rolled over and caught fire, said Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen. The man died at the scene.

At least two other people were killed in Thursday crashes.

On Thursday evening, a 66-year-old man from Kensington, Minn., died in a three-vehicle crash in Douglas County, the patrol said.

David L. Olson was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado north on County Road 1 in Solem Township that ran a stop sign, crashing into a 2000 Ford pickup headed east on Hwy. 27. The 2006 Chevy Silverado then struck a 2020 Chevrolet pickup, also a Silverado, that had been heading west on Hwy. 27, the patrol said.

Olson was killed, the patrol said. He was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the Ford pickup, John W. Sundblad, 72, of Alexandria, Minn., and the driver of the 2020 Chevy pickup, Kyle R. Koehntop, 34, of Hookset, N.H., suffered noncritical injuries.

The two injured men were wearing seat belts, the patrol said. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Just before 1 p.m. Thursday, Christopher J. Novotny, 34, of Renville, Minn., died when his westbound 2004 Dodge Intrepid collided on Hwy. 71 near Renville County Road 11, in Winfield Township, with a westbound 2012 Ford pickup driven by Jeffrey D. Anthony, 55, of New Ulm.

Novotny died at the scene, the patrol said. Anthony suffered noncritical injuries. Both men were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.