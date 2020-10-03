Two people were killed Friday in Fergus Falls, Minn., when their vehicle was struck by a man fleeing Otter Tail County Sheriff’s deputies.

The suspect fled when deputies tried to arrest him on outstanding warrants about 6:40 p.m., according to a report by Fergus Falls police. Deputies chased him into downtown Fergus Falls, where he ran a stop sign and hit a vehicle carrying the two people.

The impact of the crash sent the suspect’s vehicle into a light pole and the other vehicle into a nearby parking lot, killing the two people inside. The Fergus Falls police and fire departments attempted lifesaving measures, the report said.

The suspect, who was alone in his vehicle, suffered serious but noncritical injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Neither the victims’ nor the suspect’s names have been released.

The deputies were trying to arrest the man on outstanding warrants for felony drug crimes, felony theft, felony fleeing, domestic assault and obstructing the legal process, police said.

They contacted the suspect on social media, posing as an acquaintance, and arranged to meet at a local convenience store. When they met, the suspect fled.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash, while police are conducting the criminal investigation. Neither agency was involved in the pursuit.