2 detainees recaptured after escape from New Jersey immigration detention center, 2 still at large

The FBI said Joel Enrique Sandoval-Lopez and Joan Sebastian Castaneda-Lozada were taken back into custody since Friday, while Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes and Andres Felipe Pineda-Mogollon were still on the lam. Officials did not immediately say how or where the two who are back in custody were caught. All four men were in the country illegally and had previously been charged with crimes by local police in New Jersey and New York City, Homeland Security officials said.