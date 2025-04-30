Nation

2 dead in scenic point fall in Utah's Bryce Canyon National Park

The Associated Press
April 30, 2025 at 4:55PM

BRYCE CANYON CITY, Utah — Two people died in a 380-foot (116-meter) fall from a viewing area in southern Utah's Bryce Canyon National Park.

Tourists spotted the bodies Tuesday below Inspiration Point after the two fell late Monday or early Tuesday, the Garfield County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

How they fell was unknown, but they had crossed over safety railings, according to the statement.

Park rangers, search and rescue teams and helicopter crew helped recover the bodies. Their identities had not been released as of Wednesday pending family notification.

They were living in a U-Haul rental vehicle and recently lived in Florida.

Bryce Canyon is a colorful maze of spires, cliffs and ravines eroded in soft rock and soil at the edge of a plateau. More than 2 million people visit the park every year.

The Associated Press

