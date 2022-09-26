Two people were killed and a third person was seriously hurt in a crash Saturday afternoon in Kandiyohi County in west-central Minnesota.

The State Patrol identified the people killed as August Farber, 86, of Lake Lillian, Minn., and Jacob Dahlheimer, 35, of Faribault, Minn.

Farber was driving west on Hwy. 7 and Dahlheimer was headed south on 195th Street in East Lake Lillian Township when their vehicles collided in the intersection at about 4:30 p.m., the State Patrol said.

Farber, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Dahlheimer was also not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, the patrol said.

A passenger in Farber's car, Gertrude Faber, 83, of Lake Lillian, was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis with serious injuries. She was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.