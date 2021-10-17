Two people were killed Saturday night in a fiery one-vehicle crash at a new bus stop at northbound Interstate 35W and Lake Street.

The crash, which happened just before 8 p.m. occurred at the new Metro Transit station just off the freeway.

A witness said it appeared the car went up the bus exit from northbound 35W, smashed into the station and caught fire, as did the bus station. Minneapolis firefighters extinguished the crash, and the bus station appeared to suffer minimal damage.

By 8:15 p.m., the fire was out, and traffic, which had slowed dramatically for a time, was back to normal. The HOV lane remained closed Saturday night as investigators did their work.

No details were immediately available about the deceased.

The new Metro Transit center, at Lake Street right below the interstate, had been scheduled to open Monday.

It is part of the Minnesota Department of Transportation's yearslong, $240 million Crosstown to Downtown project that finished construction last month.

Reid Forgrave • 612-673-4647