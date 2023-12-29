BERLIN — Two people have died after a truck struck several people in southern Germany on Friday morning, police said.

The 63-year old truck driver struck a group of five people close to the railway station in downtown Passau, police said in a statement. A 37-year-old woman died of her injuries at the site. Her 11-year-old daughter passed away in hospital late Friday afternoon, police said. Three other pedestrians were injured, among them the 9-year-old son of the killed woman.

The truck driver was also injured and initially taken to a hospital. He was later discharged and taken into police custody Friday afternoon.

A spokeswoman told German news agency dpa that police are ''currently assuming that this was an accident situation.'' Police said an investigation was ongoing.