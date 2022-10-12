MILWAUKEE — Authorities say two people died and six were injured Wednesday after a bus rolled over and caught fire on an interstate highway ramp in Milwaukee.

The crash happened about 5:15 a.m. on the Mitchell Exchange ramp from the eastbound lanes of Interstate 894 to the northbound I-43 and westbound I-94 lanes. The bus became fully engulfed in flames, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said.

The conditions of those hospitalized are not known.