BERLIN — A car drove into a group of people at a pedestrian crossing in the eastern German city of Leipzig on Tuesday, killing two and leaving another two seriously injured, police said. They described it as an accident.
It wasn't clear what led to the car, driven by a 50-year-old German man, hitting people crossing a road near a tram stop in suburban Leipzig.
The vehicle then crashed into a traffic light and ended up on the tram tracks.
Police said that an 85-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man were killed. Two more people were taken to a hospital and were being treated in intensive care.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Ethiopia rejects outside mediation in Nile River dam dispute
An Ethiopian official said on Tuesday that his government opposes calls by Sudan for outside mediators including the United States in the ongoing dispute over its construction of a massive hydroelectric dam on the Nile River.
Business
Johnson looks east to Asia as focus of post-Brexit strategy
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday the U.K. will prioritize diplomatic engagement with Asian countries in the coming decade, as he unveiled a major shift in the country's foreign policy and defense priorities after Brexit.
World
Sri Lanka to take time to consider proposed ban on burqa
Sri Lanka's government said Tuesday it would take time to consider a proposed ban on the wearing of burqas, which a top security official called a sign of religious extremism.
World
Greek, Turkish diplomats hold talks after year of strain
Senior diplomats from Greece and Turkey met in Athens on Tuesday in an effort to ease long-standing tensions between the two NATO members over disputed sea boundaries and related mineral rights.
World
Interim Libya government assumes power after smooth handover
A transitional government in conflict-stricken Libya took power in the capital Tripoli on Tuesday, officially beginning a tenure designed to end with democratic elections late this year.