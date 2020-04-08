MOSCOW — Emergency officials say two people died in a fire late Wednesday at a Moscow home for the elderly and at least 10 have been injured.
State news agency Tass said there were 65 people in the building in the western neighborhood of Myakinino. An electrical short-circuit is believed to have caused the fire.
It was unclear whether the dead and injured were residents of the nursing home or staff.
2 dead, 10 injured in fire at Moscow nursing home
