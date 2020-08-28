LAGOS, Nigeria — Two people have died and a third is critically injured after a helicopter crashed into a residential area in Nigeria's most populous city, Lagos, authorities said Friday.
The dead include the pilot and a passenger in the Bell 206 helicopter operated by Quorum Aviation, according to Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency. The third person was also in the helicopter and is receiving medical attention.
Helicopter parts were littered at the scene, and a wall and a house were damaged in the middle-class Opebi neighborhood.
It is not clear yet what caused the accident. The Murtala Muhammed International Airport is in the area.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Brazilian state governor suspended during corruption probe
A Brazilian court has temporarily removed Rio de Janeiro's governor from office due to corruption charges as authorities on Friday said they were carrying out scores of raids and more than a dozen arrests in the case.
World
Man pleads to 39 manslaughter counts in container case
A truck driver from Northern Ireland on Friday pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the deaths of 39 people found in the back of a container truck last year in southeastern England.
World
Warsaw zoo testing effect of hemp oil on elephants' stress
Scientists at Warsaw's zoo have been taking blood, saliva and other samples from the zoo's three elephants in recent days to prepare to test whether giving them hemp oil can reduce their stress.
World
Monsoon rains wreak havoc across Pakistan, killing 63 people
Heavy rains hit parts of Pakistan for a fifth straight night, bringing more flooding to the financial capital Karachi and towns and villages and leaving at least 63 people dead, officials said Friday. Rescuers evacuated people from flooded neighborhoods.
World
2 dead, 1 hurt after helicopter crashes in Lagos, Nigeria
Two people have died and a third is critically injured after a helicopter crashed into a residential area in Nigeria's most populous city, Lagos, authorities said Friday.