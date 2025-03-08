2 days of clashes and revenge killings in Syria leave more than 1,000 people dead

‘‘It was very very bad. Bodies were on the streets,‘’ as he was fleeing, Sheha said, speaking by phone from nearly 20 kilometers (12 miles) away from the city. He said the gunmen were gathering less than 100 meters from his apartment building, firing randomly at homes and residents and in at least one incident he knows of, asked residents for their IDs to check their religion and their sect before killing them. He said the gunmen also burned some homes and stole cars and robbed homes.