Seven years ago, Joshua Cohen, then a junior at Brown University majoring in biomedical engineering, wondered why people develop brain disorders.

After poring over scientific studies, he sketched out his ideas for a way to treat them.

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine reported that the experimental treatment he and another Brown student, Justin Klee, conceived may hold promise for slowing progression of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which robs people of their ability to move, speak, eat and breathe.

More than 50 clinical trials over 25 years have failed to find effective treatments for ALS, also called Lou Gehrig’s disease, which often causes death within two to five years. But now, scientific advances are driving clinical trials for many potential therapies.

The new study reported that a two-drug combination slowed progression of ALS paralysis by about six weeks over about six months, approximately 25% more than a placebo. On average, patients on a placebo declined in 18 weeks to a level that patients receiving the treatment didn’t reach until 24 weeks, said the principal investigator, Dr. Sabrina Paganoni, a neuromuscular medicine specialist.

Dr. Walter Koroshetz, director of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, and other experts were careful not to overstate the results. But he said, “Any kind of slowing of progression for a patient with ALS might be valuable.”

Joshua Cohen, left, and Justin Klee in the new upstairs area at Amylyx, the startup they founded to pursue their treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Cambridge, Mass., Aug. 27, 2020. Their experimental treatment offers a glimmer of hope that paralysis from the disorder can be slowed. (Cody O’Loughlin/The New York Times)

The ALS Association urged that the drug be made available as soon as possible. “That can mean the difference between being able to feed yourself versus being fed or not needing a wheelchair versus needing a wheelchair, and if we can delay that level of disability, that’s a big deal for our community,” said Neil Thakur, chief mission officer of the association, which helped finance the study.

Most of the study’s participants were already taking one or both of the approved ALS medications: riluzole, which can extend survival by several months, and edaravone, which can slow progression by about 33%. It’s possible the new drug, AMX0035, provided additional benefit.