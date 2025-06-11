2 Chinese aircraft carriers are operating in the Pacific for the first time. Why?

TOKYO — Japan this week confirmed that two Chinese aircraft carriers are operating together for the first time in the Pacific, fueling Tokyo's concern about Beijing's rapidly expanding military activity far beyond its borders.
Carriers are considered critical to projecting power at a distance. China routinely sends coast guard vessels, warships and warplanes to areas around the disputed East China Sea islands, but now it is going as far as what's called the second-island chain that includes Guam — a U.S. territory.
Here's what to know about the latest moves by China, which has the world's largest navy numerically.
What happened?
Japan's Defense Ministry said the two carriers, the Liaoning and the Shandong, were seen separately but almost simultaneously operating near southern islands in the Pacific for the first time. Both operated in waters off Iwo Jima, about 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) south of Tokyo, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said Monday.
The Shandong and accompanying warships on Monday had warplanes take off and land on the carrier off Iwo Jima. The Liaoning had similar exercises Sunday. The previous day, it sailed inside Japan's exclusive economic zone of Minamitorishima, the country's easternmost island.
There was no violation of Japanese territorial waters. Still, Nakatani said Japan has expressed ''concern'' to the Chinese embassy.
Why is Japan worried?