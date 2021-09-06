MINNEAPOLIS — Two children were rushed to a hospital after they were pulled from a Minneapolis lake on Monday.
The Minneapolis Fire Department said on Twitter that one of the kids is 11 and one is either 12 or 13 years old.
Both were initially unconscious and had no pulse when they were pulled from Lake Nokomis.
After CPR was started, the older child regained a pulse and began breathing. Additional information on their conditions was not immediately available.
