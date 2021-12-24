Two bodies have been recovered from a residence that caught fire near Bemidji, where officials said two children believed to be in the home were unaccounted for.
The blaze was reported at 6:10 a.m. Thursday about 13 miles northwest of Bemidji in Liberty Township, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said.
Nearly four dozen firefighters with 16 pieces of equipment from numerous fire departments brought the blaze in the two-story home under control, the Sheriff's Office said.
Early Thursday afternoon, emergency personnel recovered the two bodies. The medical examiner's office is working to identify them.
Authorities haven't said how the fire started.
