Police announced Monday that they arrested two people in connection with gunfire that killed a 24-year-old woman and wounded a man in downtown Minneapolis over the weekend.

A 45-year-old man was booked into the Hennepin County jail on suspicion of murder, while a 30-year-old man was booked about 7 p.m. Sunday on assault.

Charges have yet to be filed against either suspect. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The woman's death was the city's 26th homicide of the year — twice as many as it had at this time last year, according to Police Department statistics. In 2020 — when Minneapolis logged its highest homicide tally in a quarter-century — the city's 26th killing occurred June 22.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as Ariana M. Bradley, who had no permanent address. The office said she suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

About 10:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to 911 calls about shots fired around the corner from the downtown theater district, police said. While the officers were en route, other callers reported a man down on 9th between LaSalle and Hennepin Avenue.

While treating the man, who suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, officers found the woman dead in a nearby parking structure. The man's identity has yet to be released.

