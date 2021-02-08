FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Police are investigating the death of a driver who was found with a gunshot wound after crashing his vehicle in Fond du Lac. Two people have been arrested in the case.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash about 2 a.m. Friday and found the 39-year-old Fond du Lac man had been shot in the leg. David Posey had struck a light pole and several parking meters.

According to authorities, Posey was rushed to a Fond du Lac hospital and then air lifted to Theda Clark Regional Medical Center in Neenah where he was pronounced dead Friday evening.

Investigators say two individuals have been arrested in connection with the case. A 30-year-old Fond du Lac man is being held on a probation hold and a 29-year-old Fond du Lac woman is being detained on possible obstruction charges.

An autopsy by the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to be done Monday.