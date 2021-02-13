A man and woman were arrested in Minneapolis Friday evening after crashing a stolen vehicle while trying to elude police.

The incident began when police officers spotted the vehicle, which had been taken in an armed carjacking, and tried to stop it. The driver attempted to drive away but crashed at N. 3rd and Washington avenues about 6 p.m., a police spokesman said.

A man and woman were taken into custody and seen by medical personnel as a precaution. The man was booked into the Hennepin County jail.

The incident continued a dramatic surge in carjackings in Minneapolis that began in 2020. There were 405 carjackings in the city last year — three times those of the previous year, according to police. The number in November was up 537% over the previous November.

Many of the armed stickups have targeted older people and unaccompanied women at their vehicles in parts of south Minneapolis. Earlier this month, 46 people were arrested in a crackdown on carjackings and violent robberies in that area.

Authorities advice people to park in well-lit areas, be aware of their surroundings, equip their cars with anti-theft devices and lock the vehicle doors while driving. They also warn not to stop to help someone who appears stranded on the road. Instead, they say, people should pass, pull over in a safe area and call for help.

