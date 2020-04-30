DARLINGTON, Wis. — Two men have been arrested after three people were found unresponsive of drug overdoses in Lafayette County Wednesday.
First responders used Narcan to save the three who were found at a home in the village of South Wayne. They were taken to the Monroe hospital.
Sheriff's officials said an investigation led to the arrests of the two men who could face charges of recklessly endangering safety, delivery of heroin and maintaining a drug dwelling.
WKOW-TV reports four others connected to the case were referred to the Lafayette County District Attorney's Office for various drug-related charges.
