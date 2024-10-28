Nation

2 are killed when powered parachute aircraft flips while landing

A powered parachute aircraft flipped while landing in Kentucky, killing the two people aboard, authorities said.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 28, 2024 at 2:54PM

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — A powered parachute aircraft flipped while landing in Kentucky, killing the two people aboard, authorities said.

The small aircraft crashed Sunday in Nicholasville, south of Lexington, the Jessamine County Sheriff's office said on social media. The man and woman aboard the aircraft were killed, Sheriff Kevin Grimes said at a news conference.

The aircraft, called a Buckeye Dream Machine, flipped over while landing around 5:45 p.m., according to early information gathered by the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating. A preliminary report is expected in about 30 days.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More
Sports

Japan celebrates as Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto win World Series with Dodgers

The World Series trophy is headed to Los Angeles, but the party is extending all the way to Japan.

Nation

Snow in Hawaii? Cold air and moisture deliver snow to the state's tallest mountain

Nation

The US election system is secure. But human nature is a vulnerability