NEW YORK — 2 are killed and another is critically wounded in a New York City knife rampage, police say; a suspect is in custody.
2 are killed and another is critically wounded in a New York City knife rampage, police say; a suspect is in custody
2 are killed and another is critically wounded in a New York City knife rampage, police say; a suspect is in custody.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 18, 2024 at 6:37PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Biden asks Congress for nearly $100 billion in emergency disaster aid after Hurricanes Helene and Milton
Biden asks Congress for nearly $100 billion in emergency disaster aid after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.