2 are injured in North Carolina house explosion

By The Associated Press

November 18, 2024 at 1:28PM

WEDDINGTON, N.C. — A house exploded and caught fire in suburban Charlotte, North Carolina, injuring two people, authorities said.

Reports came in Sunday morning of an explosion at a home in Weddington that was felt across Union County, the sheriff's office said. First responders found severe damage to part of a home.

A man who was inside when the explosion happened was burned and taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem, where he was stable Sunday night, officials said. His wife was treated at a hospital and released, officials said. Both were expected to fully recover.

County officials said they believed the explosion was accidental, but the investigation continues.

