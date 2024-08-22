$1M verdict for teen, already a victim when she was assaulted by an officer

Prosecutors said at the time of his arrest that Vicknair, while transferring the victim to the hospital in 2020, offered to become the girl's friend and mentor and often showed up at her house unannounced. But in time, according to court documents, he began making comments to her that were sexual in nature, eventually persuading her to send him sexually explicit pictures of herself that he kept on his phone. Sexual molestation began when she was 14 and continued after she was 15, according to court records.