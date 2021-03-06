More than 1 million Minnesotans have now received at least one dose of vaccine protection against COVID-19, according to state Health Department numbers released Saturday.

The statewide tally for people who have received at least one vaccine dose increased by 40,493 in the latest data release, for a total of 1,016,274 people so far.

That's 18.3% of the state's population, according to Star Tribune estimates, up from about 15% last Saturday.

The Health Department says 543,696 people have completed the two-dose vaccine series, up from last Saturday's count of 430,819 people. Vaccination figures could understate the total for doses administered due to reporting delays.

Minnesota on Saturday reported 975 new coronavirus infections and 12 more deaths linked to COVID-19.

The latest numbers mean the seven-day rolling average for net case increases is now about 761 per day, which is down from last Saturday's comparable figure of about 805, according to the Star Tribune's coronavirus tracker.

When infections surged in November, the state at one point averaged more than 7,000 new cases per day.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for two of the newly announced deaths. Since Minnesota started detecting virus infections in March, the state has reported 489,116 positive cases, 25,976 hospitalizations and 6,546 deaths.

The state's one-day count of 975 new cases came on a volume of 32,076 newly completed tests, meaning the share of tests coming back positive was again lower than the state's "caution" level of 5%.

The Star Tribune's tracker shows 38 new hospital admissions reported on Saturday. Daily announcements of new admissions typically include patients who have entered the hospital at some point over the last several days — not just on the most recent day.

The volume of COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospital beds continues to be low compared with peaks last year.

Numbers released Saturday show health care workers have accounted for 37,982 positive cases. More than 475,000 people who were infected no longer need to be isolated.

Health Department figures on Saturday show a total of 1,561,329 vaccine doses administered, up from last Saturday's count of 1,269,572 total doses.

COVID-19 a respiratory ailment that poses the greatest risk of serious illness in those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and people with underlying medical conditions.

The disease is caused by a coronavirus that surfaced in late 2019. Health problems that boost COVID-19 risk range from lung disease and serious heart conditions to obesity and diabetes.

Most patients with COVID-19 don't need to be hospitalized. Most illnesses involve mild or moderate symptoms; many cases are asymptomatic.

Data released Saturday morning was current as of 4 p.m. Friday.

