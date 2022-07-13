A 19-year-old man has admitted in court to fatally shooting a man in an Austin, Minn., home as part of a plot to steal drugs at gunpoint.

Miguel A. Nunez Jr., of Sioux Falls, pleaded guilty Monday in Mower County District Court to second-degree murder in connection with the shootout on June 5, 2021, that killed David Harris, 45, in his home and also left another person in the residence wounded.

County Attorney Kristen Nelson said Wednesday that the plea agreement calls for Nunez to receive a sentence of 15 years. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Nunez is expected to serve the first 9 or so years in prison and the balance on supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 27.

The person who was wounded said Nunez and three others arrived about 1 a.m. at Harris' home in the 100 block of NE. 12th Street to buy marijuana. Nunez drew a gun and said he wanted all of the drugs or "he would shoot everyone in the house," the charges read.

Harris approached with a gun and was shot by Nunez three times in the chest, according to the criminal complaint. Nunez then shot the other person as they struggled. Harris got off one shot that wounded Nunez, possibly in the hand, the charges continued.