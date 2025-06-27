World

19 killed in a road collision in Egypt's Nile Delta region

A truck and a microbus collided on a road in Egypt on Friday, killing 19 people, officials said.

The Associated Press
June 27, 2025 at 3:03PM

CAIRO — A truck and a microbus collided on a road in Egypt on Friday, killing 19 people, officials said.

The microbus was carrying workers on a regional road in the city of Ashmoun, in the Nile Delta governorate of Menoufia, as they were heading to their jobs, according to a statement by the Labor Ministry. Three people survived the crash.

The victims, including the injured, were transferred to General Ashmoun hospital, according to local media reports.

Labor Minister Mohamed Gebran ordered authorities to take the necessary measures to disburse compensation to victims' families, sending up to 200,000 Egyptian pounds (about $4,000) to the families of those deceased and 20,000 Egyptian pounds ($400) to each injured person.

Menoufia's governor, Ibrahim Abu Leimon. said that the cause of the crash would be urgently investigated, and he called on the transportation ministry to reassess safety measures on the regional road, according to local media outlet Al-Masry Al-Youm.

Deadly traffic collisions claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Speeding, bad roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws are the main reasons behind most of the crashes.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

Business

Deal with Beijing will speed China's export of minerals to the US, treasury secretary says

Washington and Beijing have signed a trade agreement that will make it easier for American firms to obtain magnets and rare earth minerals from China that are critical to manufacturing and microchip production, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday.

World

Photos from Venice ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding

World

WHO expert group fails to find a definitive answer for how COVID-19 began