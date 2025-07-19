World

19 injured after fireworks show goes awry at fair in western Germany

German authorities say at least 19 people were injured, four seriously after a fireworks show went awry at a fair in the western city of Düsseldorf.

July 19, 2025 at 8:40AM

BERLIN — German authorities say at least 19 people were injured, four seriously after a fireworks show went awry at a fair in the western city of Düsseldorf.

Fire squad and emergency services deployed after the incident late Friday at the Rheinkirmes event along the Rhine river, where images from the scene showed fireworks going off nearly at ground level along its banks.

A child was among the injured, the DPA news agency reported.

Düsseldorf fire services said police were investigating the cause of the accident.

''Our thoughts are with those affected and their families. We wish all those affected a speedy recovery from the consequences of the accident. We deeply regret the accident," said Peter Dietlmaier, a spokesman

Organizers ended the fair early for the day, and were deciding whether to continue the traditional fireworks at next year's event, he said.

The 10-day fair features amusement park rides, drone and fireworks shows, and other entertainment by hundreds of staff along the left bank of the Rhine, opposite the city's historic district. The fair is organized by the St. Sebastianus Rifle Club, which traces its history to the year 1316.

