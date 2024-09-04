19 hurt after jail transport van collides with second vehicle, strikes pole northwest of Chicago

ROUND LAKE, Ill. — Nineteen people have been hurt after a jail transport van collided Wednesday with another vehicle and struck a pole in northeastern Illinois.
By The Associated Press
Sixteen prisoners were in the van that was traveling to the McHenry County Jail, Grayslake Hainesville Police Chief Jeff Myhra said in a post on Facebook.
The crash occurred about 1 p.m. in Round Lake when the second vehicle made a left turn in front of the van. Two people were in serious condition. The number of prisoners injured was not immediately released.
The crash was under investigation.
Round Lake is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.
