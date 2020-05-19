The Gophers had a school-record 19 sports programs, including football, post perfect Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores from the 2018-19 school year, according to the NCAA’s annual APR report, released Tuesday.

The APR report offers a snapshot of each program’s academic performance over a four-year span, with 1,000 as the top score and programs penalized with reduced scholarships if their score dips below 930.

Six Gophers programs posted a perfect 1,000 in the latest multiyear scores.

Those programs are baseball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s tennis and women’s golf.

Beyond those six programs and football, the other 12 with perfect scores from 2018-19, the most recent reporting year, are women’s basketball, men’s golf, men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, rowing, soccer, softball, women’s track & field, volleyball and wrestling.

Here’s a sport-by-sport look at the Gophers’ latest APR numbers:

Men’s Sports

Multiyear 2018-19

Baseball 1,000 1,000

Basketball 977 982

Cross-country 1,000 1,000

Football 980 1,000

Golf 984 1,000

Gymnastics 992 1,000

Hockey 997 980

Swim. & diving 988 1,000

Tennis 1,000 1,000

Track & Field 984 /982

Wrestling 988 /1,000

Women’s Sports

Multiyear 2018-19

Basketball995 1,000

Cross-country 1,000 1,000

Golf 1,000 1,000

Gymnastics 995 1,000

Hockey 992 979

Rowing 990 1,000

Soccer 997 1,000

Softball 993 1,000

Swim. & diving 998 1,000

Tennis 1,000 1,000

Track & Field 997 1,000

Volleyball 995 1,000

The previous Gophers record for perfect APR scores was 18 programs from the 2012-13 school year.