The Gophers had a school-record 19 sports programs, including football, post perfect Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores from the 2018-19 school year, according to the NCAA’s annual APR report, released Tuesday.
The APR report offers a snapshot of each program’s academic performance over a four-year span, with 1,000 as the top score and programs penalized with reduced scholarships if their score dips below 930.
Six Gophers programs posted a perfect 1,000 in the latest multiyear scores.
Those programs are baseball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s tennis and women’s golf.
Beyond those six programs and football, the other 12 with perfect scores from 2018-19, the most recent reporting year, are women’s basketball, men’s golf, men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, rowing, soccer, softball, women’s track & field, volleyball and wrestling.
Here’s a sport-by-sport look at the Gophers’ latest APR numbers:
Men’s Sports
Multiyear 2018-19
Baseball 1,000 1,000
Basketball 977 982
Cross-country 1,000 1,000
Football 980 1,000
Golf 984 1,000
Gymnastics 992 1,000
Hockey 997 980
Swim. & diving 988 1,000
Tennis 1,000 1,000
Track & Field 984 /982
Wrestling 988 /1,000
Women’s Sports
Multiyear 2018-19
Basketball995 1,000
Cross-country 1,000 1,000
Golf 1,000 1,000
Gymnastics 995 1,000
Hockey 992 979
Rowing 990 1,000
Soccer 997 1,000
Softball 993 1,000
Swim. & diving 998 1,000
Tennis 1,000 1,000
Track & Field 997 1,000
Volleyball 995 1,000
The previous Gophers record for perfect APR scores was 18 programs from the 2012-13 school year.