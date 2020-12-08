Shipments of the first COVID-19 vaccine could arrive in Minnesota next week and by year’s end the state expects to receive 183,400 doses.

The federal government, which controls the distribution of the vaccine to the states, has told Minnesota officials that the first shipment will contain 46,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which is expected to get federal regulatory approval on Thursday.

Within the two following weeks, a vaccine from drugmaker Moderna is expected to arrive, adding another 136,600 doses for health care workers and long-term residents who will be the first to get the shots.

Minnesota will use the doses this year to vaccinate 183,400 people. The required second dose, given three to four weeks later, will come next year.

Health officials said the first shots should be given around Dec. 21.

Kris Ehresmann, state infectious disease director, estimated that there are 298,000 Minnesotans who are considered to be at the highest risk within those groups.

First priority will be given to front-line health care workers in COVID-19 hospital units, emergency departments and nursing homes along with paramedics, COVID-19 testing personnel and some public health workers.

Residents in nursing homes will also be in the highest priority group.

“That’s where our most vulnerable Minnesotans reside,” said Ehresmann.

Still, state officials acknowledge that even among priority groups, it will take several months for them to get the vaccine.

“We do know that even with these initial relatively few doses ... that we are not going to be able to give as much vaccine as is needed,” said Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

She also cautioned that the situation is fluid and that the number of doses expected from the federal government this year could fluctuate.

“Just within the last few days we had multiples updates of less vaccine coming that we thought,” Malcolm said.

