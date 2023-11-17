An 18-year-old man received a 20-year prison sentence this week after pleading guilty to killing a man police believe was making ghost guns in North St. Paul.

Abo Eshun Essilfie was 17 when he pleaded guilty in July to one count of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Anthony Robert Rojas-Dabbs, 24.

The state requested Essilfie be given a sentence of a little more than 27 years, while the defense asked for close to 14 years.

Rojas-Dabbs was killed June 19 at his apartment in North St. Paul.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded shortly after 6 p.m. to the 2100 block of McKnight Road and found Rojas-Dabbs with a gunshot wound to the head.

They also found two open and empty gun safes, a 3-D printer, boxes of ammunition and rifle magazines. It appeared Rojas-Dabbs was using the printer to make gun parts, the complaint says.

Co-defendant Octavion Rayshawn Jones told police that Essilfie was wanting to trade in his 9mm or .40-caliber handgun to Rojas-Dabbs for ghost guns.

He noted that people at the apartment were passing guns around, and that Jones went to the bathroom before hearing a loud bang.

Upon exiting the bathroom, Jones said Essilfie "gave him a look and told him to grab a bag full of guns," the charges say.

Cara Gilbert, Essilfie's attorney from the Ramsey County Public Defender's Office, said she thinks Judge JaPaul Harris "did a really nice job of balancing everything" with the sentencing.

"Do I want to see my kids get less time? Of course I do," Gilbert said. "But homicides are always tragic."