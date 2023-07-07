An 18-year-old man was released from jail without charges nearly 36 hours after a July 4th fire involving fireworks that burned five boats and a dock at a Lake Minnetonka marina.

The incident occurred about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday in Orono on Browns Bay along the 1400 block of Shoreline Drive, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said.

Surveillance video showed "multiple individuals lighting fireworks around the marina docks just before the fire and then running from the marina," said Sheriff's Maj. Pat Enderlein.

Several people were detained, with one of them arrested.

The 18-year-old was booked into jail about 5:15 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion of criminal damage to property. However, according to the jail log, he was released about 4:50 p.m. Thursday without being charged. The Star Tribune reported the arrest but generally does not name suspects before they are charged.

Attorney Chris Madel told the Star Tribune that his client was released from custody "because he's innocent. Not only did we have three people provide him an alibi, but another 18-year-old came forward [Thursday] and spoke to the Sheriff's Office."

Madel said the new suspect "accepted full responsibility and told the Sheriff's Office that [the initial suspect] had nothing to do with the fireworks."

Enderlein confirmed that the young man initially jailed was released "pending further investigation. [Detectives] are continuing to interview several individuals believed to be present at the time of the fire."

The trouble on the bay came as Minneapolis was coping with a rash of disturbances all around the city involving large groups of people setting off fireworks — at times targeting civilians and police or their vehicles.

Beyond Minneapolis in the county, the Sheriff's Office fielded more than 225 fireworks complaints from Monday into the first hours of Wednesday, Enderlein said. There were 42 complaints on Monday from 8 p.m. to midnight, another 170 throughout July 4th and 15 more on Wednesday from 12:01 a.m. to 1 a.m., the major said.