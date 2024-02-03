An 18-year-old man shot and wounded two men, one of them thought to be his father, before fatally shooting himself Saturday at a home in south Minneapolis, police said.
Police responded to the shooting shortly before 11 a.m., at a home in the 3800 block of E. 39th Street. Preliminary reports indicated that the 18-year-old shot his father, 57, and the other man, 54, before turning the gun on himself. Both of the shooting victims were expected to survive.
The shooter's name was not released Saturday. Homicide investigators were looking into what led to the shooting.
Authorities identify juvenile struck and killed by Metro Transit bus in Brooklyn Park
Mahad Osman was 11 years old, officials said.
Blaine woman charged with sexual assault of youth hockey teammates in Roseville
Allison Schardin, 38, will make her first court appearance on Monday.
A 700-mph tunnel between Twin Cities and Rochester? Group wants $2M from Met Council for 'hyperloop' study.
The proposal to study the theoretical technology has buy-in from some metro leaders, though others say it's unproven.
New St. Cloud housing promises to be right size for immigrant families
An area nonprofit plans to raze a vacant Wells Fargo on the city's north side.