An 18-year-old driver collided with a semitrailer truck in southern Minnesota and was killed, officials said.

The crash occurred about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday roughly 4 miles west of Wanamingo in Goodhue County, the State Patrol said.

The patrol identified the teenager as Rachel L. Nesseth, who recently graduated from Kenyon-Wanamingo High School.

Nesseth was southbound on County 1 Boulevard and collided with a semi heading west on Hwy. 60, the patrol said. Nesseth died at the scene, while truck driver Jay L. Bowe, 62, of Lewiston, Minn., was not hurt.

In March, Nesseth was among 32 high school students throughout Minnesota who were honored with the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) "Triple A" Awards in recognition of excellence in academics, arts and athletics.

Nesseth graduated this past spring with a 4.3 grade point average from Kenyon-Wanamingo High School, where she participated in band, choir, volleyball, dance, and track and field, according to the MSHSL.

She planned to major in biochemistry at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., while participating in track and field, and choir.