An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last month at a Nicollet Avenue bus stop in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis teenager was booked Friday into the Hennepin County jail in connection with the midday shooting death on Dec. 21 of 31-year-old Derrick L. Harding-Reyes at 24th Street and Nicollet Avenue.

Charges have yet to be filed against the teenager. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Officers found Harding-Reyes, of Minneapolis, down on the sidewalk next to the bus stop and shot in the head just outside Hark's Food Market and attempted lifesaving measures, Police Chief Brian O'Hara told reporters at the scene.

Harding-Reyes had a conversation with another man who opened fire and ran off, O'Hara said. Preliminary information indicates Harding-Reyes was possibly shot by someone he knew, according to police.