ST. CLOUD — A 17-year-old boy drowned Tuesday after jumping from a rock cliff at a popular swimming spot in Waite Park.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, authorities received a 911 call just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday about a possible drowning at Quarry Park & Nature Preserve. Witnesses told responders the boy had jumped off a 10-foot cliff and never resurfaced.

Members of the Stearns/Benton dive team, along with fire departments from Waite Park and St. Cloud, deployed boats and searched the quarry. The boy was found in 31 feet of water at about 8:45 p.m.

Authorities did not name the boy or list a city of residence.

Two other young men also drowned at the county park in recent years. Last August, 23-year-old Ahmed Jarso of St. Cloud died after being pulled from about 40 feet of water at the park. Three years ago, 18-year-old Zakariya Odowa of St. Cloud drowned after jumping off a floating dock.

There are no lifeguards at the park's swimming areas.