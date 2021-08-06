A 17-year-old driver died before dawn Friday in a single-vehicle crash on a south metro interstate, according to authorities.
The wreck occurred about 4 a.m. on westbound I-494 near Pilot Knob Road in Mendota Heights, the State Patrol said.
The right and center lanes were closed for about 2 hours as emergency personnel cleared the scene, the patrol said.
The driver, from Oakdale, left the interstate to the right into a ditch, hit a guard rail and then a pole, according to the patrol.
The teen's identity has yet to be released.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
